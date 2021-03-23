Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 93, 388 Sweatshirt And Tights Gets Spring Fashion Right

Ever since her debut in 2009, Sri Lankan native Jacqueline Fernandez has made a name for herself in Bollywood. She has starred in popular movies including Housefull, Race 2, and more. Talking about her sartorial choices has been reflective of her personality. The chirpy, bubbly actor cannot keep a straight face whenever posing for a picture. For her recent outing in Mumbai, Jacqueline opted for floral print tights and a sweatshirt by Dolce & Gabbana. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Looks Exotic in Powder Blue Jumpsuit Worth Rs 1 Lakh For Oprah Winfrey Interview

The 35-year-old actor loves experimenting with her wardrobe and has often topped the list of best-dressed celebrities. Jacqueline‘s style has evolved over the years, she always manages to keep things cheerful, thanks to her chirpy persona. The actor posted a mirror selfie flaunting the latest Dolce & Gabbana co-ords. Dolce & Gabbana is known to merge style and tradition to create understated and elegant lines with a romantic and feminine feel. The cotton jersey sweatshirt featured floral detailing, a round neck, and long sleeves. Similarly, the high-waist leggings also featured elegant floral print. Jacqueline was styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi. Also Read - Mumbai Saga Box Office 1st Weekend: John Abraham Starrer Wraps up Day 3 With Rs 8.74 cr

For the outing, Jacqueline opted for a Hermes handbag, comfy-black sneakers. For the glam, Jacqy went for dewy makeup with a red pout. She tied her hair in a bun. Also Read - Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 2: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi Starrer Earns Rs 5.22 crore

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leepakshi Ellawadi (@leepakshiellawadi)

What is the price of Jacqueline’s Co-Ords?

If you loved what Jacqueline is wearing in the picture and wish to add it to your wardrobe, then you are in luck. The Dolce & Gabbana’s sweatshirt retails at USD 645 and the leggings are worth Rs USD 645. The co-ords in total are worth USD 1290, which is approximately Rs 93, 388.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be next seen opposite Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Bachchan Pandey. In mid-February this year, when she joined the team in Jaisalmer, she took to social media and wrote: “The mostttt excited today as I start shooting with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey directed by @farhadsamji Are you ready to meet this gang in cinemas next year?”

What are your thoughts on Jacqueline’s day outfit? Yay or Nay?