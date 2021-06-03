Confused about what to wear for your wedding day? If you don’t wish to take the traditional route and want to go the Gen Z way, then look no further and take inspiration from actor Janhvi Kapoor. The 24-year-old actor is the ultimate Gen Z bride in a thigh-high slit lehenga and bikini-style blouse. Janhvi is the cover girl for June’s edition of Elle India, she can be seen sporting multiple outfits from renowned designers namely Anamika Khanna and Tarun Tahiliani, and Karan Torani. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit is a Summer Dream in Rs 72,500 Lehenga With The Most Stunning Shade of Blue Ever

We loved the custom-made beige bralette and embroidered skirt by Torani which came with a thigh-high slit. Janhvi added the oomph factor by pairing it with knee-length brown Fendi boots and a handcrafted necklace and bangles from En Inde. She was styled by Jainee Bheda.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures here:

Janhvi opted for minimal nude and subtle smokey make-up. She sported light kohl and eye shadow.

For the magazine cover, Janhvi was seen in Tarun Tahiliani’s outfits. In the pictures, Janhvi can be seen looking radiant in a beige Anarkali which featured intricate embroidery. She amped the look with a chunky necklace, golden cuff from the shelves of Tarun Tahiliani. She completed the look with kohled eyes, nude lips and left her hair open in beach waves.

In another picture, Janhvi opted for a strappy lehenga and blouse by Tarun Tahiliani. The heavily embroidered lehenga choli is stunning. She opted for minimal makeup for this one too.

In the interview with Elle, Janhvi spoke about her what inspires her lately, “Just powerful women around me. From my peers, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Beyoncé, to even my sister, Khushi (Kapoor), it is inspiring to see women who embrace themselves and don’t depend on anyone for anything. It’s exactly what my mother also told me. ‘Never depend on anyone, and make your own identity.’”

