Janhvi Kapoor in Rs 15,837 Backless Sequin Top is a Stunner, Sonam Kapoor Calls Her 'Hot'

The 23-year-old, Janhvi Kapoor maybe just a few movies old but in a short span of time she has emerged as a name to watch for. She is a true blue GenZ who has a penchant for classic pieces. If you go through Janhvi’s sartorial choices she has a mix of both worlds. From her breezy chikankari kurtis to her meshy crop top and hot pants. The actor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Roohi, for day 2 of her promotions, the actor stunned in a backless sequin top, hot pink pants, and sleek hairstyle. Also Read - Pagglait Teaser Out: Sanya Malhotra Does Not Seem To Care About Her Husband's Death in Netflix Film

Janhvi took to her Instagram to share her quirky look for the promotions. She wrote, “Palat? #Roohi day 2.” Janhvi was flaunting her bareback in a silver sequin top. She added the perfect dose of colour with vibrant pink pants. Janhvi posted a slew of pictures in various poses and got the fans talking about how gorgeous she looks in her OTTD. Actor Sonam Kapoor also complimented the actor, she wrote, “I love it… hot” (sic), Janhvi’s sister Khushi also commented, “Thank god” (sic) Also Read - Ditch The Bling, Opt For Soothing Pastel Hues This Summer

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s picture: Also Read - Dia Mirza Shares Stunning Pictures From Her Mehendi, Wears a Sunny Bright Suit - See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Janhvi looks mesmerising in her recent pictures. She complimented her look by opting for silver jewellery, with silver hoops and rings. She opted for a sleek high ponytail with a middle parting. For the glam, she opted for nude lip shade, pink rouge, and shimmery purple eyeliner. Janhvi completed her look with stilettos.

What’s the price of Janhvi’s backless top?

If you are crushing over Janhvi’s backless top as much as we do, then you can add it to your wardrobe too. It’s from a famous label ‘Poster Girl’ and Janhvi’s sequin top is available online for buying. It is worth £155 which is approximately Rs 15, 837. Check it out:

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in comedy-horror Roohi, also starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film will release on March 11.

What do you think of Janhvi’s look?