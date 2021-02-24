Janhvi Kapoor in Rs 2.74 Lakh Neon Dress Will Brighten up Your Dull Day

Soon after her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor emerged as one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. The 23-year-old actor keeps serving us impactful looks every now and then, from her breezy kurta, dresses, stunning gowns to homegrown labels, she rarely disappoints the fashion police. She has proved to us that there is no outfit that the actor cannot pull off. For the promotions of her upcoming movie, Roohi, the actor opted for a neon strapless dress by Alex Perry. Also Read - Kiara Advani in Rs 2,27,500 Black Sequin Lehenga Exudes Charm For Award Ceremony

Janhvi’s strapless drape dress featured an accentuated sweetheart neckline and had an attached flair at the back. For the glam, Janhvi opted for a dewy base, nude lip tint, filled eyebrows, and mascara-laden eyes. She left her luscious tresses open in soft waves. She accessorised her look with diamond rings, Kapoor looked breathtakingly beautiful as she flaunted her toned legs, sporting a pair of glittery Christian Louboutin pumps. The neon green dress highly complemented the actor’s perfectly toned figure. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Shares Sridevi's Hand-Written Note on Her 3rd Death Anniversary

Check out Janhvi’s pictures here: Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Hilarious Memes on Her Halpern Orb Dress, Thanks The Trolls

Celebrity followers including Vaani Kapoor and more than 1.4 million fans liked the post within 48 minutes of being posted. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they left red heart and fire emoticons. Of late, the ‘Dhadak’ actor has been quite active on social media and keeps on updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Price of Janhvi Kapoor’s neon dress:

If you are loved what Janhvi is wearing and wish to add it to your wardrobe then you are in luck. Then Alex Perry’s dress is worth $3, 800 which is approximately 2,74,889.

Check out the price of Janhvi’s dress:

On the work front, Janhvi is currently her upcoming comedy-horror movie Roohi. She will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao. ‘Roohi’, which is the first major Bollywood release post lockdown, was set to hit the cinemas in the first week of June last year, but the film had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

