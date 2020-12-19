Actor Janhvi Kapoor usually keeps her style quirky and feminine. In one of her latest appearances, the young actor dolled up in a blue lehenga that came with a tiny blouse. Janhvi paired that printed lehenga with a matching dupatta and a pair of blue-silver earrings. The actor, who sticks to the shades of pink, green, red, orange to give all vibrant vibes, looked radiant in that blue lehenga. She kept her hair natural and applied just a dash of pink lipstick and kajal to go with the look. Not to forget her favourite makeup product – the highlighter! Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor In Rs 8K Mint Green Floral Bandeau Scarf Top And Trousers Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

Now, that lehenga is from designer Arpita Mehta’s latest collection called Blurred Lines. The blouse that comes with the polka-dotted lehenga is hand-embroidered and the overall look is priced at Rs 78,000. Janhvi aces every bit of that traditional-yet-contemporary outfit and looks totally effortless. The lehenga is available for buying on Mehta’s official website. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Is Trying To Keep It Together, Wears A Double Denim Co-ord Worth Rs 25K, See PICS

The Dhadak star usually favours a Manish Malhotra saree or lehenga over anything else and her colour palette includes a lot of pink and red when it comes to donning traditional outfits. So, this time, when she went ahead and chose a slightly earthy-toned outfit from another designer and not MM, it sure came as a surprise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre)

Janhvi’s sister, Khushi Kapoor, also dolled up in a lehenga in her latest photos. She chose a brighter one from Anita Dongre’s collection. Khushi wore a yellow Chara lehenga from Dongre’s Ready to Wear collection. The same lehenga is available for buying on Dongre’s official website. So whose styling looks better here?