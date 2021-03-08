Kajal Aggarwal’s Rs 22,500 Wine Coloured Organza Saree Deserves a Place in Your Closet

Kajal Aggarwal never disappoints when it comes to making a powerful fashion statement. From her red carpet looks to her casual dinner outings, Kajal doesn’t miss a chance to woo her fans with her sizzling pictures. Her wardrobe is full of playful and flirty outfits. The Tollywood sensation is turning heads yet again with her stunning pictures in a wine coloured organza saree. Also Read - Acharya Teaser: Chiranjeevi Roars as The Saviour, no Glimpse of Ram Charan-Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal recently took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures donning a wine coloured saree with floral print. She looks breathtaking in new pictures, styled by Pallavi Singh, Kajal is a breath of fresh air. Her organza saree is from the label Anavila. Kajal captioned her pictures with a white heart emoji and left fans drooling. Also Read - From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Amitabh Bachchan And Kareena Kapoor, How Bollywood Celebs Rang in New Year 2021

Have a look at her striking pictures for yourself here: Also Read - Allu Arjun, Ram Charan to Pawan Kalyan: Here Are Some More Stunning Pictures From Niharika Konidela- Chaitanya JV’s Extravagant Wedding

She teamed her saree with a high-neck blouse with sheer full-sleeves and cinched cuffs. The saree featured purple motifs, and she accessorised her look with sleek earrings. She left her open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle. For the glam, she opted for pink glossy tint, blushed cheeks, black eyeliner, and highlighter.

Kajal’s wine discharge print organza saree is by Indian fashion designer Anavila Misra. Anavila is known for re-defining comfort, luxury, and elegance for today’s women. The wine organza saree retails at ₹22,500 and is available on the official website. If you loved the saree and wish to add it to your closet, then you are in luck. It is available for buying. Check it out:

On the work front, Kajal is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie with megastar Chiranjeevi titled Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is one of the highly anticipated movies of Tollywood.

What do you think of Kajal’s organza saree?