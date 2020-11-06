Actor Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her first Karwa Chauth on Wednesday wearing a gorgeous Manish Malhotra saree. The actor chose to go for an all-red outfit keeping in mind how traditionally red is associated with newly-married women in most cultures. Kajal wore a lace and embroidered saree with a sleeveless blouse in the same colour. She also accessorised her look with a subtle neckpiece and matching earrings. The actor further let her striking red choora do all the talking as she kept the rest of her look basic. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: Celebrations with Mask On For Kajal Aggarwal, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, and Maheep Kapoor

Kajal took to Instagram on Friday to share a few photos of her Karwa Chauth look. The actor, who got married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu last weekend, gave a full glimpse of all her wedding looks right from what she wore at her lockdown engagement to the post-wedding rituals. Check out how fabulous Kajal looks in that red Manish Malhotra saree:

Earlier, while posting pictures from her engagement ceremony that took place in June this year, Kajal revealed how Manish was the only designer who agreed to take efforts for her during the nationwide lockdown and curated a special saree for her special day. Kajal wore a beautiful yellow saree that came with delicate embroidery and a matching blouse on her engagement. While sharing the pictures of her look on Instagram, the actor wrote, “My dearest @manishmalhotra05 thank you for getting your team to create this beautiful saree for me, all the way back in June, bang in the middle of the thick of the lockdown- when nothing was even possible. I truly appreciate all your effort, hard work and the warmth with which you were a part of my engagement. Lots of love 💛” (sic)

Her wedding look was put together by Anamika Khanna while her sexy nude gown for the wedding reception was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. The actor opted for a printed Anita Dongre sharara set for her Mehendi ceremony and an ornate Varun Bahl anarkali for a pre-wedding puja at home. The actor’s Haldi look was even more special because this time, she chose a local weaver named Madhurya Creations who made a chanderi patiala suit for her. The proceedings from the outfit went for the education of a girl child. Kajal definitely put thought behind all her wedding looks and we love that!