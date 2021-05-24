Kajal Aggarwal’s Rs 15K Blue Floral Dress is What Summer Dreams Are Made of

Actor Kajal Aggarwal always makes a strong case for summer-wear. Her wardrobe is full of outfits that are heat-friendly and scores high on glamour. The actor posted a slew of pictures on her Instagram in the dreamiest floral frock, EVER! Kajal’s easy-breezy summer dress is an instant mood lifter. The stunning blue floral dress is from the clothing label Verb by Pallavi Singhee. Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly Stuns in a Lovely Pink-White Saree For Samar-Nandini's Sagai

Kajal shared gorgeous sunset pictures from a balcony. In the pictures, the actor can be seen enjoying the sunset and the view. The Singham actor opted for a no-makeup look and left her hair open for the photoshoot. Her printed shimmery dress featured embroidered neckline and came with a square back. The post was captioned as, ”#gratitude”. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Stuns in Rs 15 Crore Versace Dress: Yay or Nay?

Check out Kajal’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

What’s the price of Kajal’s floral dress?

The dress is from the clothing label Verb by Pallavi Singhee. The Lyna Luxe Beaded Midi dress is available on the brand’s official website for buying and is priced at Rs 15, 120.

For the pictures, Kajal decided to keep things simple. She opted for studded diamond earrings. We think, Kajal’s blue floral midi dress is a perfect summer picnic outfit.

What do you think of Kajal’s outfit? Yay or Nay?