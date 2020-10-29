Kajal Aggarwal's Sharara For Mehendi Ceremony is Worth Rs 24,500; Another Pretty Number by Anita Dongre

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is getting married to her beau Gautam Kitchlu this Friday in a private wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding functions have already begun and Kajal took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of her look from the Mehendi ceremony that happened at her residence on Wednesday. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Wears a Striking Maternity Dress Worth Rs 2.5k, Cheers For Husband Virat Kohli From The Stands, See PICS

The Singham actor shared a beautiful picture of herself flaunting her henna-clad hands and shared her excitement on social media. The actor could be seen wearing a pretty green Anita Dongre sharara set in the picture. Kajal’s Mehendi style seemed quite simple, comfortable, and extremely lovely. She styled her suit with a pair of statement chaandbalis from Anita Dongre Pinkcity. The actor went for braided hair and minimal makeup to finish her look. She captioned the photo on Instagram simply by using the popular hashtag for the wedding. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Looks Ethereal in 55 Lakh Leather Lehenga and Jewellery at Neha Kakkar's Wedding, See PICS

Now, while the actor looked all stunning in green at her Mehendi ceremony, you might be a little taken aback to know about the price of this designer sharara set. This printed Anita Dongre outfit costs Rs 24,500. It is labelled as the Murina Set on Dongre’s official website and is available for buying. The set comes with a sleeveless printed kurti and a matching sharara paired with the same printed dupatta. It’s yet another fusion Indian wear from one of Dongre’s breezy collections. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Stuns in an Anita Dongre Lehenga Worth Rs 75,000 at Her Mehendi Function

Recently, singer Neha Kakkar also opted to wear an Anita Dongre lehenga at one of her pre-wedding functions. The popular playback singer got married to Rohanpreet Singh last weekend in a lavish wedding ceremony and for her Mehendi function, she chose to wear a green printed lehenga by the designer. Neha, too, like Kajal, styled her outfit with statement jewellery from Anita Dongre Pinkcity.

Your thoughts on Kajal Aggarwal’s Mehendi look?