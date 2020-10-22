Actor Kangana Ranaut decked up for another function in her family. The actor attended the wedding reception called Pahadi Dham in Manali and looked absolutely gorgeous in a striking red lehenga. She shared pictures of herself posing with sister Rangoli Chandel on Instagram. Kangana wore an intricately designed lehenga by Ritu Kumar. The stunning lehenga came with a matching dupatta and a pretty blouse. The entire outfit spoke volumes of the beauty that traditional designs bring when combined with modern creativity. Also Read - 'Streaming Platforms Are Porn Hub', Kangana Ranaut Goes All Out Slamming Eros Now For Its Sexual Posts on Navratri

While Kangana wore the look well, she looked no less than the bride herself rocking that shade of red which is traditionally reserved for the bride in most Indian cultures. The actor further styled her outfit with a statement choker and a maang-tika by Sunita Shekhawat. Check out these pictures: Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Looks Resplendent in Rs 1,35,000 Pastel Blue Chanderi Lehenga, Pearls for Cousin's Wedding in Manali

For the same ceremony, Rangoli decked up in a traditional suit. She also finished her look with a neckpiece and a matching tika. Both the sisters looked lovely at the family function.

Earlier, while attending other functions in the family, Kangana began by wearing a mint-green saree that she styled with Sabyasachi jewellery. She followed her traditional fashion spree by wearing a heavily embroidered suit by designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula. Later, as she attended the wedding of her cousin, Kangana wore a pastel blue lehenga by designer label Lajjo C.

Kangana also recently revealed that her sister has been borrowing her favourite outfits from her and not returning them. Sharing a story done by india.com, Kangana revealed that the saree that Rangoli wore at the Haldi function of their cousin actually belonged to her and she had borrowed it to wear at one function only to ‘seize’ her later.

Your thoughts on Kangana’s red look?