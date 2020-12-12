Actor Kangana Ranaut continues to express her love for sarees. For her latest appearance at a charity event in Chennai, the actor chose to go all bright and fabulous wearing a yellow organza and silk saree. The saree was from the designer label Raw Mango that specializes in handwork and encourages local craftsmanship. Kangana’s striking yellow saree is named ‘Chinar’ by the brand and it’s available on their website for buying. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh Shares His Entire Schedule For The Day as Kangana Ranaut Asks 'Diljit_Kitthe_aa' - Check Hilarious Tweet

It’s a saree that features floral butas that are hand-embroidered through zardozi, and a beautiful amalgamation of two fabrics – organza for the upper part and plain silk for the lower draping. The saree is available for buying at the price of Rs 1,24,800 on Raw Mango’s official website. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Kangana Ranaut Asks For Diljit Dosanjh in Punjabi, Netizen Trends #Diljit_Kitthe_Aa

While on the model, the saree has been draped with an elbow-sleeved blouse, Kangana teamed up her saree with a sleeveless blouse and some sleek pearl jewellery. She further styled her hair in a vintage updo that’s one of her favourite stylings when it comes to hair. Bright red lips and slight eye makeup further accentuated the entire old world charm of the saree. Kangana looked stunning. What do you think?

On the work front, the actor announced the wrap up of Thalaivi on Saturday. She took to social media to share her photo from the sets of the film alongside the photo of late Jayalalithaa making the same pose. Kangana wrote, “And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings” (sic)

And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings❤️ pic.twitter.com/0tmrQ2ml3m — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 12, 2020

Kangana is also in news because of her Twitter war with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.