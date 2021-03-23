Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut stunned in a blush pink organza saree at the grand trailer launch of her upcoming film Thalaivi. She looked graceful in her traditional look and that colour perfectly complemented the dewy makeup that Kangana flaunted at the event. Also Read - Thalaivi Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens Say Kangana Ranaut 'Did Justice to Amma's Character' - Your Thoughts?

For the trailer launch of Thalaivi, the actor wore a blush pink organza saree designed by Anamika Khanna. The saree came with intricate zari embroidery, sequins and gorgeous bird motifs drawn on the border. The actor teamed up the saree with a contrasting sleeveless blouse heavily embroidered in dull gold. Kangana kept her jewellery discreet and paired a sleek choker, and a pair of subtle diamond earrings to go with the saree. Glossy skin, pink lips, and lightly coloured eyes further completed her look. Kangana stood out in her signature style and looked all lovely. Check out her pictures here: Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 93,388 Sweatshirt And Tights Gets Spring Fashion Right

Kangana chooses to wear a lot of cotton, silk, and organza when it comes to rock sarees on special occasions. She is usually seen wearing a cotton Kasavu saree while travelling and a silk one in earthy tones at any film-related event.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Thalaivi is garnering praises from all across the country. The film is based on the life of one of the most celebrated politicians and actors in Indian history – J Jayalalithaa. Kangana portrays the role of Jayalalithaa and tries to exude the same power and strength as that of Jaya amma. Watch the trailer here:

What are your thoughts on Kangana wearing that pink Anamika Khanna number though?