Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is already back on her feet after giving birth to her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan. She has been busy filming, hitting the gym, and meeting her near and dear ones. The 40-year-old actor recently took to her Instagram to urge people to wear their face masks amid rising COVID-19 cases in India, especially in Maharashtra. The Laal Singh Chadhha actor can be seen wearing a white top with the typography ‘Propaganda’ written on it and a black mask. She captioned the post, “No propaganda, just wear your mask.” Also Read - India Records 96982 New COVID Cases, 446 Deaths; Govt to Hold Meet With 11 States Today | Key Points

Kareena glammed her look with eyeliner and kohl on her eyes. She accessorised her look with a gold chain that had a huge coin pendant. She is sporting a Louis Vuitton mask and she tied her hair in a bun, as she clicked a car selfie. Her simple black mask from Louis Vuitton had an LV symbol embroidered on it in white. Kareena’s high-end face mask is not over the top, it has a minimalist and sophisticated vibe with plain colours and a brand logo. Also Read - Tamil Nadu COVID Guidelines: Strict Rules to be Issued Amid Huge Surge in Cases - Know All The Details Here

A plain black Louis Vuitton face mask with the LV logo on it has become the current favourite of Bollywood actors. Not just Kareena, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and other celebs were spotted spotting the LV face mask. Also Read - Over 600 Coaches, Parents And Swimmers Appeal With Karnataka Government to Re-Open Pools

How Expensive is Kareena’s Louis Vuitton Face Mask?

If your black face mask costs around Rs 250, then multiply it by 100 and you’ll the approximate price of the Louis Vuitton knit face mask, i.e. Rs 25,000. To be precise, the LV face mask costs $355 or Rs 26,028.

The description for the mask on Louis Vuitton’s website says USD 355 knit face mask is a ‘practical accessory’ which comes with its own silk carry pouch and can be washed and reused.

On Monday, Kareena was spotted in Mumbai’s Bandra locality, hopping off her car and entering a building. The paparazzi clicked her pictures from a far distance.