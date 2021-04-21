Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stylish in whatever she wears. She took to social media to share a selfie recently and asked all to wear a mask. The picture that she posted had her wearing a basic white printed T-shirt with ‘propaganda’ written over it. The actor covered her face with a black Louis Vuitton mask that had the brand’s initials weaved over it. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Share Heartwarming Birthday Posts For Mom Babita: Lolo and I will Trouble You Forever

Kareena's basic look worked and she aced her sharp styling. But do you know the price of that mask and that T-shirt? The actor's cool T-shirt is from the brand Acne Studios which sells luxury clothing online. The T-shirt is available on the website Mytheresa for buying and is priced at 140 Euro which comes to around Rs 12,712 approximately. That's not the catch though.

The LV mask that Bebo has worn is more expensive than her T-shirt. It's a Louis Vuitton mask that was seen on many other celebs as well including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the past. The mask is priced at USD 355 which comes to around Rs 26,763 approximately.

Well, a combo of Rs 26k mask with Rs 12k T-shirt is something that Kareena definitely aces with elan.

The actor is doing her bit to spread awareness during the difficult times of COVID-19, especially in Maharashtra where the situation is the worst. The actor and her husband Saif Ali Khan recently welcomed their second child – a boy. The couple hasn’t revealed the name of the baby so far.