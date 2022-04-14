Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan pink outfits at Ranbir-Alia wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan attended the Ranbir Kapoor–Alia Bhatt wedding in style. The popular Bollywood couple made sure they looked the brightest at the family wedding as they coordinated their stunning outfits in pink. While Bebo wore a sparkly pink saree, Saif also wore a pink kurta with a white bandhgala jacket, reminding the fans of all the times they coordinated their looks in pink outfits.Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Latest Pics, Videos LIVE: Paps Get Refreshments; Family, Friends Arrive in Style; Pheras Start

To add more glam to her appearance, Kareena went all big with her heirloom jewellery including a polki statement neckpiece with layered pearl detailing and pink shimmery makeup. She also added a matching pink potli bag with her saree and went with a maangtika and straight middle-parted look. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor's Mehndi is Proof How Much She Misses Rishi Kapoor at Ranbir-Alia's Wedding - See Viral Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan once again made sure that her look stood out as she kept it simple and at the same time all glossy and traditional. The actor teamed up her pink saree with a contrasting silver blouse that added more shimmer to her overall shaadi look. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor's Style-File From Ranbir-Alia's Wedding is Full of Grace, Guess The Price of Her Suit - See Pics

Kareena’s sister and actor Karisma Kapoor also looked absolutely glamorous in her traditional avatar. She went a notch ahead and styled her hair in a bun with a statement hair accessory and dramatic eyes. The actor waved to the paparazzi from inside her car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The other members of the clan namely Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Anisha Jain, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also arrived looking their gorgeous best in traditional attires. Check out this space for all the LIVE UPDATES on the Ranbir-Alia wedding!