From being a ‘90s girl next door to her now classic and graceful style, actor Karisma Kapoor has time and again proved that she owns fashion like no one else. From pulling off gaudy outfits to OTT makeup in the ‘90s to slaying the bushy eyebrows, Karisma never failed to amuse her fans. Cut to the present, she is an epitome of grace and her sartorial choices are classic and sober. Her wardrobe is full of lehengas, sarees, dresses and all things graceful. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Looks Lovely in a Purple Vintage Dress Worth Rs 1799 - Yay or Nay?

For her virtual event, Karisma opted for a blush pink midi dress by renowned designer Anita Dongre. The free-flowing dress features shadows of floral patterns framed by an enchanting panelled front. She was styled by Eshaa Amiin. Doesn’t she look gorgeous? She captioned her post, “🌸 Sunday 🌸” Also Read - Momy-to-be Anushka Sharma Dons Rs 26k Oversized Sweatshirt Dress For Outing With Husband Virat Kohli, See Couple's Candid Pics Here

Check out her pictures: Also Read - Tara Sutaria Flaunts Rs 4.7 Lakh Bag, Looks Stylish in a Black Crop Top And Denims, See Her Classy Pics HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor)

The Fiza actor knows how to keep it simple yet classy. She kept her makeup simple, with kohled eyes, a dab of pink lips, and a million-dollar smile completed her look. The 46-year-old tied her hair in a pony.

If you loved what Karisma is wearing, you are in luck as Anita Dongre’s romantic pink dress is available for buying. It is worth Rs 17,900. Check out the dress here:

On the work front, the actor was last seen on the screen in the ALT Balaji web series Mentalhood. The web series saw Karisma as the protagonist and it also starred Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, and Shruti Seth among others.

Your thoughts on Karisma’s blush pink dress? Yay or Nay?