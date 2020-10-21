Bollywood heartthrob actor Kartik Aaryan was seen walking a virtual runway for ace designer Manish Malhotra as the first edition of Lakme Fashion Week kicked off yesterday. Manish Malhotra flagged off the virtual show in collaboration with Mijwan Foundation to present his latest collection ‘Ruhaaniyat.’ Also Read - Deepti Naval on Undergoing Angioplasty After Heart Attack: I Will be Going Back as a Happier Person

Kartik who has remained cautious amidst the pandemic by not stepping out at all, finally resumed work post lockdown after 7 months to empower the women artisans of Mijwan foundation and Manish Malhotra. Manish Malhotra and Lakmé Fashion Week have partnered to support artisans through a fund-raising opening show presentation. The collection, a tribute to all the artisans and craftsmen of India, celebrates 10 years of the designer's association with Mijwan Foundation.

The craft inspirations, which were from vibrant Punjab, glorious Awadh and Kutch, embellished the amazing archival fabrics that were further highlighted with borders that glittered in zari woven with gold and silver. The classic textiles were hand-basted, and hand quilted with a muted colour spread of teal, pistachio green, dusky pink, grey, maroon, black and white.

The grandeur of the inspirations was apparent in the layered ensembles that swirled around the male and female models. With so grand a theme, the fabric base was as opulent when Manish selected the luxurious pure cotton and silk, along with lavish Mashru, velvets and muslins to create the impressive silhouettes.

Recreating the glory of the past, the construction moved from the traditional kurtas, khada dupattas, ghararas, and izar salwars for women and then to the grand Jama angarkhas and heavy shawls for men. A variety of kurtas in a pastel line gave the festive touch to the men’s wear, while long and short kurtas at times lean in shape; offered a choice for women.

The very impressive old-world charm was visible in the collection as the zardosi vintage accents for the embroidery had a marked influence. The grandeur of the lehenga, choli, and dupatta trios was visible in the embroidered trains that floated behind the ensembles.

Adding more opulence to the Ruhaaniyat collection, the Manish Malhotra Jewellery line, which reflected the art and designs of Punjab and Awadh; was the perfect glittering accessory. The handcrafted jewellery was visualised in pure gold with flat cut diamonds, Russian and Zambian emeralds and pearls.

Manish Malhotra’s visually, exquisite, grand, bridal presentation of his collection “Ruhaaniyat” was a scintillating celebration of culture, craft, colours, artisanal skills and design that will complete the bridal trousseaux for discerning couples.

Bollywood heartthrob and the only muse of the couture film Ruhaaniyat, Kartik Aaryan said, “This is the first thing I’m doing in the last seven months of lockdown, primarily because this collection has got a larger purpose and has a noble cause attached to it and through this, I want to show my full support for this initiative. It supports artisans, and I applaud the Mijwan Welfare Society, Lakmé Fashion Week, and Manish Malhotra World for this beautiful initiative.”

He further adds, “The visual spectacularity of Manish’s show always leaves you in awe. This time, in this couture film of Ruhaaniyat, Manish has brought similar passion and magic. In fact, it’s even better; we got to see his directorial talent. I won’t say much. See it for yourself.”

Talking about the collection and upcoming virtual showcase, Manish Malhotra said, “Ruhaaniyat is my tribute to all the artisans and craftsmen of our country who have left the fingerprints of their art onto our heritage culture. It’s about the eternal soul of the craft from two culturally rich regions (vibrance of Punjab and nazakat of Awadh) and how it continues to live on even today.”