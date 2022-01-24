Katrina Kaif’s viral pics from Maldives: Actor Katrina Kaif is back to her work after a month of a wedding hangover. The actor seems to have flown to the Maldives to both chill and resume work. On Monday morning, Katrina dropped a set of fresh pictures from her new photoshoot. The actor could be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile wearing a quirky printed outfit.Also Read - Even Katrina Kaif's Basic Red Shirt And Pyjama Shorts Cost Over Rs 1.36 Lakh, Stop Rolling Your Eyes!

Much like most of the celebrities in Bollywood, Katrina, too, considers the Maldives her happy place and that’s what the caption of her post simply mentioned. The actor looked absolutely cheerful and pretty in her green floral separates. Katrina wore a sheer printed shirt over floral co-ord that had a bralette top and a pair of shorts. Also Read - Neha Dhupia Shares Some Unseen Photos of Baraatis From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding

Check out Katrina Kaif’s new pictures from the Maldives:

That colour and the loud prints looked lovely on Katrina as did the beautiful sunshine and the sprawling ocean in the background. The actor’s designer Anaita Shroff Adajania took to social media to reveal the details of her outfit. Katrina’s floral co-ord costs Rs 9,999 while the chiffon shirt, named Sander Shirt, costs Rs 6,999. The outfit is available to buy on the official website of Theiaso.

Katrina looks pretty as she smiles from ear to ear in that outfit. She keeps her hair natural and side-parted while her makeup looks subtle, something that she usually prefers when it comes to outings and photoshoots. The actor chose the Maldives as her honeymoon destination as well after she got married to Vicky Kaushal in a dreamy ceremony in December last year. Vicky is currently shooting in Madhya Pradesh for his next film with Sara Ali Khan.