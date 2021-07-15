Actor Katrina Kaif is charming and gracing and trust us when we say this, it does not take much for the actor to make every outfit look effortless. If you scroll through her Instagram, you will know that there is hardly anything that the actor cannot pull off. Kat has a girl-next-door vibe when it comes to her sartorial picks. From graphic tees, tank tops, tie-dye bodycon dresses, to a saree, the 37-year-old actor’s wardrobe has a mix of everything. Recently, she took to her Instagram and shared the sun-kissed videos with her followers from the terrace of her home. She looked stunning in an abstract printed pink dress which is from the shelves of Isabel Marant.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Wears Rs 2.59 Lakh Snake Print Outfit at Wimbledon - You Like?

Katrina’s ruched T-shirt dress featured a soft floral print and a square neck. The dress came with short sleeves and had smocking at the shoulders. Katrina looks gorgeous in a simple yet chic outfit. Her love for tie-dye hasn’t gone unnoticed, the actor has often been spotted flaunting the psychedelic print on numerous occasions. Kat posted a playful video montage with pictures of herself. The actor added the trending song, Cover Me in Sunshine by P!nk and Willow Sage Hart playing in the background. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor sported minimal makeup and accessorised her look with hoop earrings. Also Read - Vijay Sethupathi in The Family Man 3? Actor Says ‘I Am Doing Raj And DK’s Web Series’

Check out Katrina’s post here:

Katrina for the video was seen wearing the Sibara dress by French fashion designer Isabel Marant’s eponymous label. It is priced at USD 690 which is approximately Rs 51,000. However, the prices have been slashed to USD 414 which is approximately Rs 30,859. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Trolled, Compared to Kate Middleton For Wearing 'Tacky' Dress at Wimbledon Finals | See Pics

Friends and fans filled Katrina’s comment sections with compliments. Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala commented, “You are my sunshine.”

On the work front, Katrina is currently reading scripts for Sriram Raghavan’s next untitled film co-starring South-Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi. She will be seen in Sooryavanshi and and horror-comedy Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is also part of Tiger 3.