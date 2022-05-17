Katrina Kaif Surely Knows How to Burn Those Extra Calories During New York Holidays

Katrina Kaif is unarguably the fittest actor in the Indian film fraternity. Time and again, the actor has spoken about the importance of staying fit and healthy. The 38-year-old actor who is currently vacationing in New York with husband Vicky Kaushal indulged in a Pilates session. The Bang Bang actor shared a glimpse of her workout session on Instagram.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Make us Believe in LOVE, Share Romantic Video From Birthday Bash - Watch

The actor took some time off from her schedule to work out. Kat shared a story on her Instagram, giving a sneak peek of her Pilates session. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing all-black activewear. Along with the picture, Katrina wrote, “Pilates in New York.” As usual, Katrina can be seen nailing the stance for the routine with a straight back. In the caption, she also revealed that she worked out with Pilates master trainer. “Pilates in New York [heart emoji] with PHENOMENAL MASTER TRAINER Ann Kamhi Toran,” she wrote. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Raises the Glam Quotient as She Attends Jury Dinner at Cannes Wearing a Multi-Coloured Sequin Dress| See Photos

Check out Katrina Kaif’s Pilates story here:

Pilates is getting increasingly popular due to its low intensity but high impact. If you’re looking to shave off a few inches off your waistline, then you must include Pilates in your workout routine. Also Read - Shaadishuda Wala Birthday: Katrina Kaif Wishes Vicky Kaushal With a Romantic Note, His Reply Wins Hearts

Earlier on Vicky Kaushal’s birthday, the actor shared mushy pictures on Instagram. In the photos, Katrina looks gorgeous as usual in a white outfit which featured black floral prints. In the caption, Katrina wrote, “New York Wala Birthday. My heart. Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER”.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen opposite Salman Khan in the much-awaited Tiger 3. The movie also featured Emraan Hashmi. The actor also has Phone Boot in her kitty.