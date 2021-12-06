Mumbai: Actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly all set to tie the knot later this week. The wedding preparations have begun in full swing and Katrina was even spotted outside Vicky’s house on Sunday evening. As per a report published in ETimes, Katrina and Vicky had a court marriage at the latter’s house last night in front of their family members. The actor was accompanied by her mother, Suzanne Turquotte and other family members. The shutterbugs clicked Kat stepping out of the groom-to-be’s building wearing a beautiful white ruffle saree. She looked drop-dead gorgeous and absolutely happy to be turning into a bride.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Numerologist Speaks on How Staying Low-Key Will Bring More Luck in Their Marriage

Katrina’s georgette saree featured ruffle detailing that made her entire appearance look more dreamy. The actor teamed up her saree with an embellished blouse that had diamantes, and a plunging neckline. Her sleeveless blouse also featured a deep back with double straps which had sequin detailing. For the accessories, she opted for a pair of statement earrings, single-toe heels, and bracelets. Katrina went for dewy makeup – glowing skin, pink cheeks, eyeliner, eye shadow, nude lip shade and mascara-laden eyelashes completed her glam. Check out these pictures: Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Update: Suitcases Packed, Cars Lined-up- Family Leaves For Rajasthan| Watch

Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Got Married on Sunday Before Their Big-Fat Rajasthan Wedding?

It’s refreshing to see brides opting for white and ivory colours for their wedding ceremonies. Katrina is not alone, Rhea Kapoor, Natasha Dalal, Neha Kakkar to Sonam Kapoor, many celeb brides decided to ditch red and opted for white on their big day.

Check out her pictures here:

As per reports, the couple will get married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding destination is 130 kilometres away from Jaipur. It will take approx. three hours from the airport to reach Six Senses Fort Barwara. The couple has booked the place from December 6 to 11.

Apart from this, it’s reported that Katrina’s Mehendi has been ordered from Sojat, Rajasthan and that seven white horses are to be selected for Vicky’s grand entry. It has also been reported that the couple will first have a registered wedding in Mumbai before taking off for the celebrations in Rajasthan.

The star couple, who is fondly called VicKat by their fans, has left no stone unturned to make sure that the wedding celebrations are spectacular, and yet intensely private. What are your thoughts on Katrina’s white saree?