Katrina Kaif's Flirty Floral Crop Top And Shorts Worth Rs 7K Scores High on Comfort And Fashion

Floral prints over the years have become a staple in every Bollywood celebrity wardrobe. Floral outfits fit everywhere, be it a lunch date with your girlfriends or a day out for shopping, there is no running away from the playful prints this season. The latest one to slip into the floral trend is actor Katrina Kaif who surprised her fans with her oh-so-gorgeous pictures. The 38-year-old actor posted new pictures on her Instagram handle looking like a breath of fresh air in a floral printed co-ord set from the shelves of Summer Somewhere.Also Read - Katrina Kaif in Rs 31K Pink Tie Dye Dress is Here to Brighten Your Day

Flaunting her infectious smile and washboard abs, Katrina made a strong fashion statement in her latest photos. Katrina full sleeves crop top with ruffles which can be worn on or off the shoulder and sported pink, orange, and green floral prints all over. The cotton crop top had a lined ruching bodice, a relaxed fit, and elastic on the cuffs. Kat teamed her top with matching high-rise shorts, designed to be clinched at the waist with a relaxed fit. It came with front pockets, a centre-back zipper fly with hook and eye closure.

Check out Katrina’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

What’s the price of Katrina’s floral co-ords?

Katrina Kaif can be seen wearing separates from the clothing brand, Summer Somewhere. The crop-top and shorts originally cost Rs 3,720 each on the website and are available for buying.

Katrina decided to ditch her open waves and tied her hair in a messy ponytail. She accessorised her look with mini gold hoops. For the glam, Katrina opted for her signature makeup look, with bright pink lipstick, blushed cheeks, filled-in eyebrows, mascara-laden eyes with kohl and black eyeliner streaks. Katrina was styled by Ami Patel.

What are your thoughts on Katrina’s floral co-ord set?