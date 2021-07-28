Mumbai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have started working for their upcoming action flick Tiger 3, which is the third film in the successful Ek Tha Tiger franchise, at the YRF Studios. The lead actors are currently under intense training for the film. Taking to Instagram, Katrina Kaif shared an appreciation post for her trainers and also gave fans a glimpse of her core training. The duo is physically challenging them for the highly risky action sequences in Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Aditya Narayan Reacts To Reports Of Participating In The Show, Here's What He Has To Say

Katrina shared some of the jaw-dropping glimpses of impressive action sequences training. From stretching to kicking and working out, the actor is acing it like a pro. The video also features her trainers and the studio lined up with mattresses.

She can be seen clad in a white tank top teamed up with black tights and a grey sweatshirt. She can be seen sporting a high braid hairstyle. She captioned the video, "#work actually I would be nothing without the amazing teachers and trainers who work so patiently with me @kuldeepshashi learning something new everyday. (sic)"

Watch Video Here:

While Ek Tha Tiger was released in 2012, its sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai hit the screen in 2017. Both movies were box-office hits.