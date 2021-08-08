Bollywood: Actor Kiara Advani and her graceful fashion choices have always left us in awe. From the street to chic fashion, Kiara slays it all the time, every time! She and her co-actor Sidharth Malhotra have been actively promoting their new film Shershaah which is based on the life of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra. The actors are rumoured to be dating each other and were seen together during a promotional event. Both of them were drowned in sheer elegance and shimmery outfits. It was neither more or less, it was in the perfect zone!Also Read - Bhuj Actor Nora Fatehi Looks Regal in Sage-Green Anarkali Worth Rs 1,25,000 - Yay or Nay?

The next fashion stop, Instagram, is where Kiara first uploaded several pictures and videos, blessing us with her new looks and ideas to drape our skirts. She wore an ethnic bralette paired with a white and black striped skirt. She also uploaded a picture with Sidharth Malhotra, the latter wore a navy blue suit with thin white stripes which blew our hearts away.

Kiara chose this amazing outfit from designer JJ Valaya's label whereas Sidharth wore this blazer and pants from Khanijo with black kurta and bandhani scarf from Tyagi Akshay and Countrymade.

Have a look at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s dreamy pictures:

Kiara made our hearts skip a beat by wearing a studded black bralette with a deep V neckline. The piece was sleeveless and had an embellished embroidery with a side zip. To make it more desi, the backless blouse was tied together with a tassel in dori and the hem of the bralette had the pattern of the skirt – the black and white stripes.

The actor teamed the embellished bralette with a chevron skirt – a black and white pattern. The ghera was pleated and had a golden patti border on the hem. She finished the look with a Valaya belt which had a golden logo buckle – classic style. Her hair was braided and donned with a golden hair clip. Can black and gold jhumkas be paired with everything and still look gorgeous? Yes, that is what Kiara proved this time!

She did not put up any heavy make-up with the look. Just the old and classic – glossy nude lip shade, kohl, mascara eyelashes, glowing skin, a bindi, blushed cheeks and highlighter. Voila!

Sidharth looked no less handsome. He wore a pinstripe blazer and pants with a classic black kurta and bandhani scarf. The actor finished the look with an Indian flag pin and sneakers from Christian Louboutin.

Do you also wish to wish to have this informal yet so classy bralette and skirt? Well, you can have it for Rs 79,500. Check this out:

Do not miss Shershaah on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video!