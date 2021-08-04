Kiara Advani is Resplendent in Rs 48K Sheer Green Sari And Backless Blouse For Shershaah Promotions

Actor Kiara Advani who is currently promoting her upcoming movie Shershaah has been giving us major fashion inspiration. She left the fashion awe-struck with her latest look in a sheer green sari which she paired with a backless blouse. Kiara’s gorgeous organza saree is from the shelves of designer label Torani.Also Read - Top OTT Releases in August 2021: From Dial 100, Bhuj to Modern Love Season 2 | Watch Video Now

Kiara’s sheer parrot green saree came with embroidered scalloped sides. The floral backless blouse perfectly complemented the saree. Her blouse featured a deep V-neck and came with a backless design. The large rose motifs in pink and red colour stood out. Also Read - Shershaah BTS Video Shows Sidharth Malhotra's Hard Work While Filming Captain Vikram Batra's Life -Watch

Check out the Video and Posts Kiara posted on her Instagram:

Kiara accessorised her look with a tiny bindi, contrasting pink bangles, silver jhumkas, and a ring. For the glam, she pulled her hair back into a sleek bun and flaunted her well-contoured cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, and pink lip shade.

What’s the price of Kiara’s organza saree?

Kiara’s gorgeous saree is from the designer Karan Torani’s label Torani. If you wish to add it to your wardrobe, then you are in luck. The Angoori Farrin Saari is worth Rs 48,500.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen in the horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that is directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead roles. She was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani alongside Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua.

What do you think of her look?