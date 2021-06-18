If you are a fitness enthusiast, then you would know how strenuous can be ‘Leg Day.’ The squats, lunges, and deadlifts are exhausting. It’s often said that you shouldn’t skip a leg day and following just that actor Kriti Sanon shared a glimpse of her ‘Leg day’ with her fans. The Raabta actor shared two videos in a carousel Instagram post. Also Read - Purple Mango: Use, Health Benefits, And Why It's The World's Costliest Mango

In the first video, she can be seen breaking a sweat, as she lifts heavyweights, with the song ‘All the Way up’, playing in the background. On the other, she can be seen trying to get off her intense workout regime. The actor cheekily showed the difference between expectation versus reality through it. In the videos, Kriti can be seen training with celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. In the second video, Kriti can be heard saying “I hate Squats,” and struggling to complete her set. Relatable, isn’t it? Also Read - Facing Cholesterol Issues? 5 Essential Herbs That Can Reduce High Cholesterol Levels

“Leg day and Me!! yasminkarachiwala Expectation v/s Reality Or rather. Instagram v/s Reality Dont forget to Swipe to see how much i love doing legs (sic),” the post caption read. Also Read - Viral Video: Pune Woman Does Push-ups & Weight Training Wearing a Saree, Gives Major Fitness Goals | Watch

Check out Kriti Sanon’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

On the professional front, Kriti boasts of an envious kitty of films which include the Pan-India film, ‘Adipurush’ opposite Prabhas, her solo-lead film ‘Mimi’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Ganapath’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ and ‘Hum Do Hamaare Do’ along with another unannounced project.