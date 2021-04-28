Mumbai: Actor-model Lisa Haydon is expecting her third child. Taking to Instagram, she posed with her son Leo and she wrote, “It’s taken three pregnancies to figure out how to dress my bump. And I still find it quite a struggle sometimes. I know most of you think I don’t where anything when I’m pregnant and that is also true. I have subscribed to “if nothing fits don’t wear it” in the past.” Also Read - Randeep Hooda Speaks Up on Bollywood's Cold Reaction to Extraction: Maybe They Didn’t Like My Acting

Motherhood and pregnancy is surely a daunting task, from struggling with your hormones, to morning sickness to not fitting into your most favourite dress. Addressing the struggle of being pregnant, Lisa decided to become the voice of all the moms-to-be. The mother of two looks stunning in a green dress, carrying her son Leo in her arms.

She further added, "However, after 4 years of consecutive shape shifting and this most likely to be my last pregnancy I thought to talk about what's worked for me. This is a dress I wear for most of our evening going out type of occasions. It's super stretchy and one of the few things I bought this pregnancy. I've mainly worn stuff that will work with and without a bump to ensure everything is usable long term. Leo just won't let me put him down these days and most every shoot done at home becomes a family affair… life doesn't stop for the gram. Tap for tags."

Check out Lisa Haydon’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)



Reacting to her post, several celebs and fans decided to shower her with compliments. Isabelle Daza commented, “Im influenced.” Actor Nargis Fakhri commented, “You are a goddess.” A fan wrote, “How does it feel to be God’s favorite??” Another wrote, “Ever charming n gorgeous you.” A third commented, “Such a beautiful portrait.”

On February 8, 2021, she shared the news of her third pregnancy with a video on Instagram. In the video, she had revealed the gender of the child. She is a mother of two sons, Zack and Leo.