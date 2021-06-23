If you are looking for some ethnic inspiration, then take a cue from actor Madhuri Dixit. The 54-year-old actor loves a classic! From nailing a benarasi silk saree to rocking a traditional suit, Madhuri’s wardrobe is worth bookmarking if you’re curating your pre-wedding looks. Madhuri’s recent look left us smitten! The Kalank actor got dressed in a black and gold sharara suit from the shelves of Qbik’s upcoming festive collection- Rang. The suit is priced at Rs 79,500. Also Read - Huma Qureshi is a Sight to Behold in a Glamorous Thigh Slit Blue Dress

Madhuri’s gorgeous suit featured a plunging square neckline and backless detailing. The black and gold sharara suit had elegant embroidery all over. The sleeves of the choli had floral patterns which also featured threadwork and sequins. The Kurti stood out because it only featured a front panel. Madhuri paired her kurta with a slim dupatta. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari in Rs 2998 Crop Top And Palazzo Pants is Making Summer Fashion Magical

Check out Madhuri’s post here:

She styled her look with circular earrings, chunky bangles, and statement rings. Madhuri opted for a shimmery eye makeup look with a berry-toned lip shade, mascara, sleek eyeliner, dewy base. She tied her locks in a low ponytail. Amy Patel styled Madhuri’s traditional look.

On the work front, Madhuri will be next seen in Finding Anamika, a Netflix series. She will be making her OTT debut with this series.

What are your thoughts on Madhuri’s look? Will you bookmark it?