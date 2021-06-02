Madhuri Dixit is a Summer Dream in Rs 72,500 Lehenga With The Most Stunning Shade of Blue Ever

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s love for sarees is known to all, but she has a soft corner for lehengas. If you have been keeping up with the actor of late, you’d know what we are talking about. Be it in a pink Amit Aggarwal number or green lehenga by Karan Torani, lehengas have been a popular choice of the actor. The actor taped yet another episode of her dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 in a blue Torani lehenga that had hand and machine embroidery. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Performs Virabhadrasana to Spread Positivity - All About This Magical Yogasana

Madhuri's lehenga is from Torani's latest collection Jhooley. The collection is inspired by the harvest of spring, the burst of color in Baisakhi, and the myriad tales of Indian sisterhood. Madhuri's linen satin lehenga featured flower embroidery on the skirt, choli, and dupatta. It came with a sweetheart neckline and it was the perfect shade of blue.

Check out Madhuri Dixit’s pictures:

Madhuri along with her pictures wrote, “Blue skies, high tides and good vibes 💙” (sic) Madhuri accessorised her look with intricately handcrafted silver jewellery by Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. Madhuri tied her hair in a braid and decided to keep her makeup subtle with a dash of lipstick, dewy base. She was styled by Ami Patel.

What’s the price of Madhuri’s Blue Lehenga?

Madhuri’s lehenga is perfect for summer brides. It from the shelves of Torani and is priced at Rs 72,500. The set is available on Torani official website for buying.

What do you think of this look – yay or nay?