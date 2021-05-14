New Delhi: Actor Madhuri Dixit’s love for Indian clothing is a known fact. The actor who is also a judge for Dance Deewane has been showcasing her flair for festive dressing. She has been giving us major fashion goals wearing sarees, kurtas, and lehengas on the television reality show. On Eid, Madhuri shared a slew of pictures on her social media wearing a sparkly yellow lehenga and the 53-year-old actor looks ethereal. Also Read - 5 Times Janhvi Kapoor Nailed The Gen Z Fashion Trends Effortlessly

If you follow Madhuri on social media or watch the show, you would know that Madhuri loves pulling off statement-making looks. In her recent post, she can be seen wearing an eye-catching yellow lehenga. Madhuri’s lehenga is steal-worthy and is a perfect fit for your BFF’s wedding too. The sunshine yellow lehenga is from the label, Seema Gujral. Madhuri’s iridescent ensemble is unmissable. Agree? Also Read - Eid-Ul-Fitr 2021: Know When Will India, Saudi Arabia And UAE Celebrate The Festival

Check out Madhuri’s pictures here:

The lehenga featured intricate embroidery, the blouse had quarter sleeves and a V neckline. Madhuri teamed it with a matching dupatta. She combined her look with matching emerald earrings and tied her hair in a ponytail.

This is not the first time that we are crushing on Madhuri’s style statement. The actor can pull off any outfit with elan. Madhuri loves donning different versions of the saree, be it a traditional number or a benarsi drape. The actor treated her fans with gorgeous pictures of herself wearing a striking-grey silver saree by designer Manish Malhotra. She looked like a dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)



Do you like Madhuri’s sunshine lehenga? Tell us in the comments below!