Mumbai: Actor Malaika Arora shared her COVID recovery journey on Instagram and mentioned how it took her weeks to get back in shape with days when she used to feel absolutely lethargic and not even ready to step out of the bed. The actor has been a yoga practitioner for a long time and is a big fitness enthusiast. At 47, Malaika has got a fabulous body and a perfectly healthy lifestyle.

However, after she was diagnosed with COVID, the actor felt different about her body. In her long post on Instagram on Monday, Malaika talked about how not 'luck' but sheer dedication and faith in her capabilities worked wonders for her after testing negative for COVID. The post mentioned how she had a tough time walking from her bed to the balcony in those days, and she constantly pushed herself to not 'feel broken.' "I finally tested negative on the 26th of September and I was so grateful that I did. But the weakness stayed. I felt disappointed that my body wasn't supporting how my mind felt. I was afraid that I'd never gain back my strength. I wondered whether I'd even be able to complete one activity in 24 hours," she wrote in the caption.

Malaika added that when she started beginning to work out again, it was really tough because her body wasn’t allowing her to. However, she said she didn’t lose and kept trying every other day until she started feeling better like before. “It’s been about 32 weeks since I tested negative and I finally have started to feel like myself again. I’m able to workout the way I used to before I tested positive. I’m able to breathe better and I feel strong both physically and mentally,” she wrote.

The actor, who’s currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor, said that the two things that kept her moving were ‘grit and gratitude’ because she hoped that everything will be fine tomorrow. Check out her inspiring post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

In the photo, Malaika could be seen flaunting her abs, and perfectly-toned legs. The actor looks fitter than ever in the photos. What do you think?