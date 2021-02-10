Actor Malaika Arora is the biggest fitness freak and even her Instagram bio says ‘YOGI+A wanderer in the world of health, mindfulness, and wellness’. Malaika is quite disciplined when it comes to health and fitness. The actor is 47 years old and has a son but still manages to look like a sweet 16. She says the secret behind her glow and her perfect body is ‘Yoga’. We all dream of a body like her but you don’t just get up one day and look like that. It needs a lot of hard work, workouts, and a lot of yoga. Also Read - RIP Rajiv Kapoor Twitter Mourns: Internet Saddened by Untimely Demise of Ram Teri Ganga Maili Actor

Just stalk her Instagram once and you will get the idea of the efforts she put to maintain herself. Recently the Chaiyya Chaiyya actor Malaika started a new trend on Instagram i.e. #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek in which she posts a picture of herself doing a yoga pose once a week. This is like a series of yoga which she posts every week. The poses are not so easy as it looks but she does it so well. This is her collaboration with ‘Sarvayogastudios’. Yoga does not only help your body to be fit but it also brings peace to your mind. Also Read - Disha Patani is Bold and Beautiful in Black Outfit, Fans Call Her ‘Gorgeous’| View PICS

Let’s look at Malaika’s yoga poses which can help you to get a toned body arms and legs like hers. Also Read - 'Bit of Me, Bit of Myra'! Kriti Sanon Shares BTS Pictures From Sets of Bachchan Pandey Moments Before 'Action'

1. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose):

In her latest Instagram post, she is doing this yoga posture and she is wearing a track of pastel pink colour. She has also explained this pose in her caption. She tells the benefits of doing this pose. ‘This yoga pose is a great hip opener. It flexes the lower part of the body making the hip stronger and toned. The neck, shoulders, arms and chest is well opened and bring great flexibility too. This also helps in improving the digestive system and the functioning of the liver and the pancreas’. She has also shared the ways to do this pose and she also said to tag her when you post this pose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

2. Utthita Vasisthasana ( Side Plank):

On February 1, she posted a picture in which she is doing this Utthita Vasisthasana which is also known as side plank. Under her post, she captioned the picture as ‘ First day of the month had to be a good start with#MalaikasMovesOfTheWeek’. Under this post also, she has explained how to do this pose. The benefits of this pose are it helps in strengthening the arms, wrist naval area, and legs. It improves the sense of balance as well as focus. In this picture, she is wearing black tights with a white sporty tank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

3. Setubhandhasana ( Bridge pose):

Under her every yoga post she starts her caption with ‘Namaste’. She tells the benefits of bridge pose. It stretches the chest, neck and spine. Strengthens the back, buttock and hamstrings. Increases blood circulation, alleviates stress and calms the brain. If you want to know how to do this pose you can read her caption. There she explained it all. She is wearing royal blue track in this picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

4. Sarvangasana (Shoulderstand):

She is wearing blue tracks in this picture and she is looking like a pure yogini. She captioned it as ‘let’s begin this week with a supple and flexy pose for this #MalaikasMovesOfTheWeek’. There are countless benefits of this pose . It stretches your legs and buttocks. It stimulates the thyroid and abdominal organs. It helps relieve stress and reduces the symptoms of menopause.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

5. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose):

Malaika is doing this pose really well no one else can do it like she is doing. Her hands and legs are all stretched. With the picture she tells the benefits of this yoga pose. The pose is useful for respiratory disorders such as asthma and aids in the toning of abdominal muscles improving flexibility. Do tag her whenever you try this pose and post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Motivated enough?