New Delhi: Ace fashion designers Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, and Ritu Kumar have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. The top fashion designers were summoned in connection with the probe against Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. All three have been asked to report at ED headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday and Friday. The ED wants clarification from them regarding the few cash payments they received, as per the officials familiar with the development.

In March 2021, the ED had raided Khaira's properties in connection with the Fazilka drug smuggling case 2015, against which the Punjab MLA moved Punjab and Haryana high court. After the raids, the ED officials claimed that Rs 4.85 crore was deposited in his bank in about 12 years but his account declared income of only Rs 99 lakh to the income tax department.

On April 4, MLA has filed a fresh plea in the court after ED moved before the agency's adjudicating authority seeking permission to open Khaira's electronic devices including his phones.

On April 12, the ED had then issued a show-cause notice to Khaira asking him why the agency should not be allowed to examine his electronic devices. Responding to the agency, Khaira said that the act would amount to a breach of privacy.