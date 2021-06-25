Masaba Gupta fights PCOD: Renowned fashion designer and social media influencer Masaba Gupta made a very important post on Instagram on Friday morning. She shared a very blurred-looking picture of herself but the relevance of that picture and the caption alongside was big. Masaba talked about battling PCOD and the need of following a strict workout routine to cure such problems that everyone girl in three suffers all over the world. Also Read - Treat PCOS & PCOD With Ayurveda: Natural Ways To Cure The Syndrome

Masaba highlighted the importance of conviction and commitment to a routine and making sure that nothing, no cheat diet, no urgent plans, or calls can snatch that time away from you. A part of her post read, "I am as committed to my health as I am to my business & my relationships. Say this to yourself every single day. You have to make one thing about Fitness non-negotiable in your life. It all starts there. My 7-9am workout/walk/yoga is non-negotiable…also no ordering outside food on a weekday! Simple,ghar ka khaana. 😊No celebration the night before,no amount of stress & no phone call can distract me from this (sic)"

Masaba added how this clear-cut determination to follow this diet has made her get off her medicines and focus better in life. She wrote, "This non-negotiable has helped me nearly cure PCOD,get off medication,focus better and enjoy time off with the food & drink I love with friends & family on the weekend even more. I'm the lightest I've been in 10years today and want to prove to myself that a lot of hormonal issues us girls have sometimes can be tackled through fixing your nutrition & making physical activity your focus!•••• What are some of your non-negotiables? Tell me in the comments below (sic)".

Masaba’s post attracted similar stories of strength and ‘non-negotiable’ decision-making in life by many other celebs. While Ali Fazal wrote about how he has switched to Yoga and he’s not going back from here, filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwary wrote about her battle with PCOD. Her comment read, “This is one of the most important posts in a woman’s life who has suffered from PCOD for really long. Mood Swings, bloating and sudden weight gain. Yoga, walk and only low intensity work out helped me in the past four years. Where i decided no more meds. Meditation everyday, A good energy with a happy state of mind is what i look for everyday. And its started showing now in my overall outlook towards life (sic).”

Sophie Choudry also shared a quick tip from her diet where she mentioned that she has permanently quit cow milk and products made from it. “My Pilates time & cutting out cow’s milk from my diet. I still have cream and butter and occasionally some ice cream but no milk/paneer at all,” she wrote.

It’s important to stay focussed on your schedule and making sure that nothing and nobody gets in the way of your workout time. So what’s your workout schedule like?