Mira Rajput, a beauty blogger, and wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, recently attended her friend’s wedding and gave us some really stunning outfit inspiration for the wedding season. For one of the pre-wedding events, Mira wore a beautiful bright yellow chiffon saree. The stunning social media influencer started her own fashion blog last year and has interviewed many ace designers and beauty experts from the industry. Also Read - Mira Rajput in Rs 78,500 Metallic Saree Raises The Glamour Quotient in Her BFF’s Wedding

Mira never fails to impress her millions of fans with her amazing fashion skills. She is a fashionista when it comes to subtle makeup look and simplicity. She has always been on top of her fashion game and has always kept it simple which makes her stand out in the crowd. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Stuns in a Bikini, Fans Call Her 'Hot Mama'

For the wedding function, Mira wore a beautiful striped yellow chiffon saree and left her fans stunned. She paired the saree with a deep plunging neckline blouse and opted for minimal accessories. The diva further styled it with an embroidered potli bag. For the glam, Mira went subtle on her makeup with nude glossy lips. She half pinned her hair back for the event. The yellow coloured saree, designed by Anita Dongre, looked fabulous on Mira and it’s available for buying at Dongre’s website for Rs 35,000. Also Read - Mira Rajput Flaunts Her Rs 20K Abstract Print Co-ord in Goa And Husband Shahid Kapoor Goes Flirty Over The Look

What’s the price of Mira Rajput’s yellow saree:

Designer Anita Dongre’s yellow chiffon saree is interestingly named as ‘Meera saree’ on her website. The saree comes in chiffon fabric and striped details. Mira has been an Anita Dongre fan for a long time now. She had also walked the ramp multiple times for the designer and has been preferring her floral, pastel outfits at various parties and Bollywood events.

What do you think of Mira’s appearance in this yellow saree?

— Written by Aditi Adhikari