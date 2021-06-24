Mira Rajput Goes Easy-Breezy in a Pretty Red Dress Worth Rs 7,690, Have You Seen it Yet?

Mira Rajput Kapoor has an impeccable sense of style. She has been dishing out statement-worthy looks via her social media handle. Be it her vacation wear with husband Shahid Kapoor or her work-from-home outfits, the mother-of-two has been giving us major wardrobe goals. Recently, Mira shared a picture of herself in an easy-breezy outfit from the shelves of a clothing brand- Jodi. Her red and white tie-dye dress score high on comfort and style. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela in Rs 4 Lakh Vibrant Patola Saree Spreads Colourful Cheer

Mira looks pretty in a red clamp-dyed geometric pattern dress. The muslin silk dress featured a wide neckline and came with big white buttons. It had elastic puffed sleeves. If you scroll through Mira’s Instagram handle, you will know that her love for home-grown labels and local businesses is immense. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit Aces Ethnic Fashion in Rs 79,500 Backless Choli and Sharara

The multi-hyphenate has aced the art of strutting. Along with her picture, Mira wrote, “Jane Austen goes for a Holi Ball #friendsandfrivolity” (sic). She kept the look simple, she decided to opt for a sleek neckpiece and skipped earrings for the picture. She opted for minimal makeup and tied her hair back. Also Read - Huma Qureshi is a Sight to Behold in a Glamorous Thigh Slit Blue Dress

Check out Mira’s post here:

What is the price of Mira’s dress?

Mira’s gorgeous dress is from the shelves of Jodi and is worth Rs 7,690. The dress is available for buying on the brand’s official website.

What do you think of Mira’s red and white tie-dye dress?