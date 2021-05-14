Mumbai: Trust Mira Rajput to spill some fashion inspo every now and then. The social media enthusiast and actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife never fails to impress us and her fans with her sartorial choices. Be it a tunic top, a flowy gown, or a sequin saree, Mira never disappoints. Mira has been a supporter of homegrown brands and often shares pictures strutting in them. In her recent post, Mira opted for a vintage afghani jacket from the clothing label Tilla. Also Read - 5 Times Janhvi Kapoor Nailed The Gen Z Fashion Trends Effortlessly

Mira looks bright and cheery in that gorgeous jacket. It featured a shawl collar, deep-lapelled, zari cotton jacket with full sleeves. This long jacket has vintage embroidery in bright colours and is speckled with beadwork along the collar and the yoke. The body of the kurta had floral bouquet print combined with Rogan print in gold. The jacket was front open and included pockets. Also Read - Neelima Azeem Opens Up About Her Divorce With Pankaj Kapur: 'Shahid Was Just 3.5 Years Old'

Check out Mira’s picture here:

Mira looks gorgeous as ever in that stunning vintage jacket. She accessorised it with a quirky nail cap by the jewellery label Bhavya Ramesh Jewelry. For the glam, she kept her makeup subtle with a hint of nude-lip shade. She kept her hair open in soft waves.

As soon as Mira uploaded this picture on her social media, fans showered her with compliments. A user commented, “Hello Stunner,” while another user said, “Dekho Chaand Aaya.” (sic)

Mira Rajput Kapoor came into the limelight in 2015 after she tied the knot with actor Shahid Kapoor, and since then she has certainly come into her own. Be it her skincare routine, parenting tips, or style file, she loves sharing it with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

What do you think of Mira’s vintage jacket, will you add it o your wardrobe?