Singer Neha Kakkar wore an emerald green lehenga by designer Anita Dongre at her Mehendi ceremony that took place in Delhi on Saturday. She looked ethereal in her recent Mehendi pictures. The singer opted to take the unconventional route and wore a lehenga that featured quintessential India floral prints. Her groom, Rohanpreet Singh simply coordinated his look with Neha’s. The lehenga costs Rs 75k and is available for buying at Anita Dongre’s website. The singer further coordinated the look with a simple emerald green blouse and a matching floral dupatta. Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh Wedding Functions Pics: Bride And Groom Look Dreamy in Green at Mehendi Ceremony

Neha accessorized her look with Anita Dongre’s Pink City jewellery line. She wore a green coloured choker and a matching maang-tika. She finished her look with dewy makeup and her million-dollar smile. While sharing the photos on Instagram, Neha wrote, “Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki ♥️🙈😇😇” (sic) adding the details of her Mehendi look in the post. Rohanpreet also posted the same photos on Instagram and wrote, “Look at My Bride to be!!! 😍😍♥️♥️👰🏻🙌🏼😇” (sic) Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh Wedding Sangeet Ring Ceremony Pics Out: Chooda-Clad Bride Dances on Stage

Neha and Rohanpreet organised a ring ceremony and Sangeet last night. The couple coordinated their outfits in shades of pink and white at the function and looked all dreamy.

Neha and Rohanpreet are expected to host a lavish wedding reception in Punjab on October 26. What do you think about the couple’s green look here?