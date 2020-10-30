Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh who got married on October 24 in a grand ceremony in Delhi have been ruling the headlines. The couple had a lavish wedding reception in Chandigarh after their dual wedding ceremonies in the capital. For her sangeet and ring ceremony, Neha wore a bright fuchsia pink lehenga by designer Anita Dongre. The popular playback singer now took to Instagram to share the official pictures from her pre-wedding function. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal's Sharara For Mehendi Ceremony is Worth Rs 24,500; Another Pretty Number by Anita Dongre

The sparkling lehenga that she wore was from Dongre's Aantika Lehenga collection. Neha looked gorgeous in her recent pictures from the ceremony. The Lehenga was a head-turner as it featured exquisite hand embroidery featuring gota patti along with the intricacy of dori, pearl, zardosi, sequins, and zari work. The lehenga costs Rs 3,22,000 and is available for buying at Anita Dongre's website.

The singer further coordinated the look with a blouse which also featured gota patti and had a touch of dori, pearls, zardosi, and sequins work. She paired the set with a matching dupatta. Neha accessorized her look with Anita Dongre's Pink City jewellery. She wore a pearl choker with matching earrings and a traditional red choora. She finished her look with dewy makeup and her million-dollar smile. Neha captioned the post, "Thank youuu sooo much @anitadongre Mam!! 😍🙌🏼 #NehuPreet will always be thankful to You for dressing us up for our best days ♥️🙏🏼" (sic)

For her Mehendi ceremony too, Neha opted for Anita Dongre's emerald green lehenga. The singer wore a lehenga that featured quintessential Indian floral prints. Her groom, Rohanpreet Singh, simply coordinated his look with Neha's. The lehenga costs Rs 75k and is available for buying at Anita Dongre's website. The singer further coordinated the look with a simple emerald green blouse and a matching floral dupatta.

The couple who is back in the millennium city was recently spotted by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport with their family. The couple was seen much in love, as shutterbugs captured their hand-in-hand moments. Neha Kakkar was seen in a white and light blue striped co-ord set with red choora, mangalsutra and a black bindi.

We wish best to the newlyweds!