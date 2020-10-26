Singer Neha Kakkar‘s pictures from her lavish wedding are all over the internet. Needless to mention she looked stunning at both the wedding ceremonies that took place on Saturday, October 24 in Delhi. Now, the singer and her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, shared a set of new photos on Instagram from the star-studded wedding ceremony. A look at Neha’s all red bridal lehenga and you’d be reminded of Priyanka Chopra‘s wedding look in a go. Also Read - Neha Kakkar's Wedding Official Pictures Out: Rohanpreet Singh Poses With His Badass Bride Like Royalty

For the wedding ceremony on Saturday night, Neha chose a stunning sindoori red lehenga. Designer Falguni Shane Peacock was the duo behind the couple’s wedding look. The singer’s lehenga featured a half-sleeved blouse and a ball gown-esque skirt. This lehenga was heavily embroidered that Neha accessorized with a layered Kundan statement neckpiece. Check out her wedding pictures here.: Also Read - Tony Kakkar Shares New Video From Neha Kakkar's Wedding Pheras, Do Not Miss Her Sindoor



Getting a Deja Vu?

If you look closely at Neha’s D Day look, her look seemed inspired by actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s wedding look as she went for a deep red lehenga with uncut diamond jewellery for her big day too. In fact, the veil-ed bridal style came back into vogue after Priyanka decided to go for the same at her wedding in December 2018.

Priyanka opted for a designer Sabyasachi’s sindoori red lehenga who named it the Kanauj-Rose lehenga. It was adorned with hand-embroidered and hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss, delicate Siam-red crystals and layer upon layer of threadwork. The designer shared a video about what went into crafting the elaborate piece of art.

To add al the glam to her look, Priyanka had styled the lehenga with tons of Kundal jewellery that helped in breaking the monotony of the red. Something about Neha’s bridal look took us back to Priyanka’s bridal look. Both of them looked absolutely radiant! What do you think?