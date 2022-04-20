Actress Nimrat Kaur is getting praised for her exceptional performance in the film Dasvi, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. For the role, she had to gain 15 kgs for the portrayal of Bimla Devi. Nimrat took to social media to talk about her transformation journey. The 40-year-old actor shared a before and after picture of herself, along with a lengthy post.Also Read - Nimrat Kaur's 'Cleavage' Picture Unsettles a Twitter User, Internet Asks Him to Clear The Dirt From Mind - Check Tweets

Nimrat posted a collage in which her weight loss transformation is evident. She wrote, "Weigh on it… Swipe left for my thousand words this picture won't speak."

In the lengthy Instagram post, Nimrat talked about being trolled for her weight and expectation of a society of how you should look like. She wrote, "In the age of heightened expectations regarding what we 'should' look like, at all times – gender, age and profession no bar, I'm sharing a small chapter from my life that brought with it learnings that shall last a lifetime. Bear with me, as unfortunately, there isn't a 'bite sized' version of this 10 month long journey…"

She added, “Born with what’s typically categorised a small to a medium body type, with Dasvi came the requirement for me to size ‘up’. The idea being to be as unrecognisable and physically as dissimilar from ‘being Nimrat’ as possible. There was no target number in mind, but by the end of trying to achieve the desired visual impact, I was a touch above 15 kilos from my usual body weight. Initially, I was rather petrified of an unseen reality I was going to have to own and embrace. But as I steadily and lovingly along with the support and encouragement of my loved ones around me began right conversations with myself, I began relishing the process of becoming Bimla.”

Nimrat further spoke about how she eventually began to love the gift of a journey of indulgences and inhabiting a body she’d never been in before. “This is about what I began to notice along the way. Ever so often, watching me eat high calorie meals already being a few sizes bigger, some people around me felt they had the right to comment on what they thought I was doing wrong. It would be a snide remark, an uncalled for joke or simply an unsolicited piece of advice on what I should be eating instead of a dessert I was enjoying very much. This voyeuristic license and entitled permission is what came to the forefront.”

Talking about the trolls, Nimrat wrote, “On purpose, not always would I declare the ‘why’ behind what I was looking like or consuming. But always did I observe the ease with which people made my ‘larger than usual’ body and/or meal their business. I could’ve been unwell, under medication, hormonally battling something, or quite simply very happy to eat and be me whatever size that was.”

Her weight loss journey taught her as a girl and an actor that how non-negotiable it is for each of us to simply mind your own business. “Having completed the circle of this journey and back to physically being me, today in the truest sense I’ve learnt how not to let an outside perspective decide my relationship with me. I share this to add to the larger dialogue of how we could all do with more mindfulness, sensitivity and empathy. Especially towards those who don’t fit in the myopic, pigeonhole prototype of what the ‘norm’ expect them to be – whether it’s being too dark, too thin, too short, too fat or too any of these berating measuring scales from the lens of the conditioning they come from. Recognise that everything they say and observe is a reflection of a mindset. Not who they’re beholding.”

She concluded her note, by saying, “Be kind. Be sensitive. Be graceful. Don’t make someone’s day worse if you can’t make it better. Be responsible. Make only your mind and body your business. No one else’s.”

What are your thoughts on Nimrat’s body transformation?