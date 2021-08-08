Nora Fatehi in green Anarkali: Nora Fatehi is on a promotional spree these days for her upcoming movie titled Bhuj: The Pride of India. The actor has been rocking some really stunning traditional looks and her latest appearance seems like a clear winner among all. The actor, who is usually seen flaunting her vivacious frame in figure-hugging outfits embraced a lovely Anarkali that looked absolutely radiant on her.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Raises Oomph Factor in Pink Sequin Saree Paired With Bright Studded Bralette

Wearing a green Chikankari Anarkali, Nora posed for her latest photoshoot and impressed her fans with its simple styling. The actor chose to wear her minimum outfit with a pair of silver earrings and hair kept tousled and open. Check out the glimpse of Nora looking elegant in her sage-green Anarkali here: Also Read - Nora Fatehi Stuns Fans With Her Sensuous Avatar In Rs 6,000 Animal Print Co-ord Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Also Read - Zaalima Coca Cola Twitter Review: Nora Fatehi's Song Receives Mixed Reactions, Netizens Begin Hilarious Meme Fest

The beautiful Anarkali suit that Nora Fatehi wore is designed by Anjul Bhandari who’s known for her traditional creations, especially the Chikankari work. The Anarkali is available on her official website for buying and is priced at Rs 1,25,000. It’s a georgette piece that comes with a delicate detailing towards the hem and black embroidery towards the cuffs on its long sleeves.

Nora makes every inch of that look work on her, and it will be really hard to now beat this sage-green Anarkali look with any other piece of traditional clothing in near future! What do you think of Nora picking this simple piece of suit for her latest appearance in the media?