Nora Fatehi, the dancer-turned-actress is levelling up her fashion game. Nora can ace any look, effortlessly. Let it be a bubblegum pink sequin saree to printed co-ords, you name it and Nora glams it. The Bhuj actress has recently been seen slaying in a vintage pantsuit and corset. Adding more sass, she completed the look with bold lips and wavy hair.

The next stop for fashion, Instagram was where she revealed her new sassy look. On the post, she wrote, "You know ur that b****h when u cause all this conversation…always stay gracious, Best revenge is ur paper." Along with emoticons of applying nail polish fingers, dollars, a cookie and a brown colour heart.

Take a look at Nora’s Pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)



The actor is known for her amazing dance moves, slayed in this new style and elegance. She wore a leather corset and paired it up with a vintage monotone pantsuit. The corset was strapless with a zip in the front and a bodycon silhouette. She completed the look with brown high waist pants with flared hems and a double-breasted blazer. Also Read - Home Tour: Take an Exclusive Tour of Arushi Nishank's House, Her Favourite Corners And More | Details Inside, Watch Now

Now coming to her makeup and accessory category, for her fierce looks, she parted her hair sideways and kept her hair wavy. She added highlighter, dark wine red lip shade, mascara, sparkling eye shadow and perfect eyebrows finished her looks. As for her accessories, she wore a golden chain and Christian Louboutin’s dark red pumps.

What’s the price of Nora’s classy Christian Louboutin’s dark red pumps?

Do you want to know the price of this red beauty? The cost of the stilettos are $775.00 in Indian currency, it will be approximately Rs.57,552.

The pantsuit is always the right choice. Let it be an official business meeting or a late-night dinner plan with friends or beau, pantsuit works just fine. Make your fashion choices like Nora’s. Glam it up with bold lip shade and stilettos and here goes the bombshell!

As for the work front, Nora’s war movie Bhuj: The Pride of India will be releasing on August 13. In this movie, you can also spot Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar. Watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.