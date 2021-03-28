After a lull period due to COVID-19, awards season is finally back. And Awards season means glitz and glamour with many red-carpet moments. Recently, Filmfare Awards took place which was well-attended by the bigwigs of Bollywood. Actor Nora Fatehi again stole the spotlight with her stunning outfit. The Bharat actor knows how to slay every outfit, be it traditional or western. The gorgeous actor often impresses the fashion police with her sartorial choices and her dancing chops. For the award ceremony, the Dilbar actor opted for a metallic gown by famous designer Georges Chakra. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Son Attends Filmfare Awards, But Seems Like Late Actor's Son is Disappointed, Here's Why

Nora flaunted her hour-glass figure in the metallic number. The shimmery dress had a halter neck that featured a sequinned strap. The gown had gathered details with ruched pleats at the hips which gave an overlapping detail towards the front. The floor-sweeping gown had a risqué thigh-high slit on the side and a train.

The 28-year-old actor accessorised her look with a cocktail ring, and a pair of diamond earrings. She opted for peep-toe heels by Christian Louboutin for the awards night. For the glam, Nora went for minimal makeup with shimmery soft-hued smokey eyeshadow, eyebrows on fleek, dewy base, glossy pink lip tint, highlighter and rosy cheeks. The actor along with her picture wrote, “Hit him with that good good, make him wana act right (sic).”

If you scroll through actor Nora’s Instagram handle, you will get a hint that the actor has a bit of everything in her wardrobe. Be it casual T-shirts, sultry workout outfits, breezy maxi, or bodycon dresses. From party-ready bodycon dresses to a flirty number, Nora never disappoints the fashion police.

On the work front, Nora will be next seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn, and Sanjay Dutt. Nora will also be seen alongside John Abraham in Satyameva Jayate 2.

What are your thoughts on her look?