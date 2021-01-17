Actor Nora Fatehi is a true blue diva, her social media handle is proof. The dancer-turned-actor has been ruling hearts and enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. Nora has an effortless charm that is unmissable. In fact, Nora’s wardrobe is steal-worthy. From the chicest sartorial choices to the most expensive accessories, the actor has wardrobe it all. She often makes headlines for her fashion choices and we are not complaining. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor To Play Karna in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Adaptation of Mahabharata

Nora has jetted off to Dubai, and she has been sharing several pictures and video from her trip. In one of her recent posts, Nora opted for a printed midi dress that had button-up details and a lapelled collar. We can't help but swoon over her choice of outfit. Nora's flowy dress had cuffed sleeves and cinched-in the waistline. She captioned the post, "On my Grind… nothing gna stop the hustle.. period" (sic)

Check out her picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)



Nora accessorised her look by opting for a gold-pleated wristwatch and a small pendant. She left her hair open in soft curls and went for subtle makeup with dewy base, pink lips, rosy cheeks, eyeliner, mascara kohl-rimmed eyes and eyeshadow. What grabbed our attention was nude coloured pumps by Christian Louboutin. Nora teamed up her look with iconic Kate pump by the label. The heels feature a pointed toe and signature low cut that boldly emphasises the foot.

If you wish to add the stunning nude pumps by Christian Louboutin, then it is worth a whopping $745 which is approximately Rs 54,506. Here’s the proof:

Nora has reached Dubai, she has posted multiple pictures wearing Kaftan. She posted a slew of pictures for her Instagram fam, the actor looks mesmerizing in a blush pink kaftan kaftan which had intricate gold details and featured a front slit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)



On the work front, Nora will be next seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India.