Actor Nora Fatehi rarely fails to impress the fashion police with her styling. In her latest pictures, she looks straight out of a fairytale. The actor wears the most stunning pink gown by Marchesa looking like a diva decked in hundreds of pink roses.

Nora took to Instagram to share photos of her new look that's absolutely whimsical. That pink gown is from Marchesa's Resort 2020 collection and is an absolute winner if you are looking out for something lovely, princess-y and majestic. Nora styled her ruffled tiered gown with side-parted soft curls, matching peachy makeup, and a matching pair of subtle pink earrings by designer Farah Khan. Nora looked fantastic. Check out these pictures:

Nora rocked another voluminous number from Marchesa a few weeks back. It was for her appearance on Bigg Boss 14. Nora wore a lime green coloured taffeta silk gown that came with a plunging neckline and a whole lot of prints. On anyone else, that gown could have looked as if it’s drowning the person, but on Nora, it looked like her perfect statement moment.

Meanwhile, Nora is all basking in the success of her recently released music video Naach Meri Rani. The video saw her dancing with Guru Randhawa and she absolutely slayed with her dance moves. What do you think about this pink number?