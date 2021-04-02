Nora Fatehi Pairs Rs 2.5 Lakh Bag With Chic Crop Top And Denim| View Photos

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi is one of the most talented artists in Bollywood. She has impressed the audience with her spectacular dance moves and acting chops. She has been part of charbusters like Dilbar, Saki Saki, Pachtaoge among others. She rose to fame as a participant in Bigg Boss 9. Nora enjoys a huge fan following on the internet, she loves interacting with her fans. Over the year, Nora’s fashion sense has evolved, and how! From her red carpet looks to her off-duty looks, she never disappoints with her sartorial choices. Did you know, Nora Fatehi has an envious collection of luxury bags that costs a bomb. Nora was recently spotted at filmmaker Mukesh Chabbra’s office in Mumbai’s Versova area on Thursday. For the outing, Nora opted for a sleeveless grey crop top paired with blue denim. Also Read - Tiger Shroff Follows Combination of Gym And Outdoor Sports For Fitness And Agility, Reveals His Trainer

Nora flaunted her curves in her off-duty look! She opted for white heels. Apart from her stunning casuals and her confidence, what captured our attention was her designer Louis Vuitton OnTheGo tote bag worth USD 3,500 which is approximately Rs 2,56,508. The tote bag cost a fortune, do you agree? Also Read - Mouni Roy Picks a Pretty Rs 5,200 Floral Anarkali For Her Stay at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Center - See Pics

Check out Nora Fatehi’s pictures here: Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Rs 4.45 Lakh Dress is A Pocketful Of Sunshine, Fans Ask Her Out On A Date

For the glam, Nora kept things simple with minimal makeup. She didn’t let her mask down for the shutterbugs. Every time, Nora steps out or shares a picture of her social media handles, it instantly goes viral and gives her fans a new look to bookmark.

On the work front, Nora will be next seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn, and Sanjay Dutt. Nora will also be seen alongside John Abraham in Satyameva Jayate 2.

What do you think of Nora’s off-duty look? Let us know in the comments below!