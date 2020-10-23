Is there any outfit that actor Nora Fatehi cannot rock? Guess we’ll vote for a big No. For her latest photoshoot, Nora opted for a clean, minimalistic look. The 28-year-old actor slays in a white turtleneck sheer top with long sleeves which had a tonal abstract pattern throughout and a figure-hugging fit. The bandage skirt added the oomph factor to the look. Also Read - Faisal Khan On Aamir Khan: How Does Faisal Khan Ever Break Out of Aamir Khan’s Shadow?

Nora nailed the HERVÉ LEGÉR co-ord. Wondering how much the separates cost? The sheer turtleneck top costs USD 490 or Rs 36,071 and the skirt is priced at USD 1090 or Rs 80,256.

Nora’s sartorial choices are a great fit for a sundowner party or dinner party.

Nora is a stunner indeed and she often opts for basic solid colours and outfits which accentuates her figure. For one of her outings, the actor opted for a white fringed dress paired with silver heels. She made quite a striking fashion statement. Nora’s fashion choices are a great fit for any wardrobe. It’s subtle, yet classy.

We can’t take our eyes off Nora’s sartorial choices lately. A while back Nora gave us a cue on how to dress up for a cocktail party in a shimmery red cocktail gown.

View this post on Instagram 🌶🌶 @yousef_aljasmi @manekaharisinghani @marcepedrozo @_visual.affairs_ A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Sep 13, 2020 at 5:14am PDT

Nora who is on a promotional spree for her recently released song Nach Meri Rani with singer Guru Randhawa has given many gorgeous fashion cues. For one of the outing, Nora Fatehi was donning a pretty yellow dress with floral prints. It featured a thigh-slit and Nora paired this beautiful outfit with a pair of white stilettoes. She was also carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.

Nora’s song released on October 20 and has been making headlines for all the right reasons.

