Nora Fatehi, a dancer, actor and a judge now, with her epic fashion sense, never fail to surprise us. The bubblegum pink saree with the embellished bralette should be in everyone’s shopping cart for the upcoming festive season or a cocktail party. Nora’s saree look is making our heads and hearts swoon.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Stuns Fans With Her Sensuous Avatar In Rs 6,000 Animal Print Co-ord Set

Instagram being the next stop for fashion, Nora posed in the gorgeous pink saree with a sequined bralette and captioned it as “Oops, my heart went.” Our eyes and our shopping cart are definitely in for a treat. The gorgeous sequin saree is from the shelves of designer Akanksha Gajria’s latest collection. She teamed up her look with jewellery from Ayana Silver Jewellery and RishiRich Jewels. Also Read - Zaalima Coca Cola Twitter Review: Nora Fatehi's Song Receives Mixed Reactions, Netizens Begin Hilarious Meme Fest

Check out Nora’s Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Also Read - Zaalima Coca Cola Song Out: Nora Fatehi Burns Dance Floor With Her Killer Moves From Bhuj The Pride of India | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)



The pictures are from the set of Dance Deewane 3 where Nora will be joining Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande on the judging panel. Her stylist Maneka Harisinghani made sure to post several pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram.

Nora has come a long way in this journey. From a dancer to an actor, she has seen every aspect of this industry and her journey is commendable. From actor to be judging a reality dance show, Nora is ready to add as many colourful feathers to her cap as possible.

Nora is as graceful as her dance moves. Her pink saree and studded bralette are giving us a massive festive vibe. With minimal jewels, a pair of tiny ear studs and silver jewellery, she is giving us tips on how to look amazing after a bad day. She finished her look with a glistening highlighter, pink glossy lip shade, twinkling eye shadow, a sharp contour and blushed cheeks.

On the work front, Nora will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The trailer of the movie was released earlier this month. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar and is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.

What do you think of Nora’s Saree look? Yay or Nay?

(Written by K.S.Swati)