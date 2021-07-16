Nora Fatehi Steals The Show in Blue Leather Dress Worth Rs 23K- You Like?

Nora Fatehi can never fail to impress when it comes to dance, fashion, and humour. The Moroccan beauty dropped her new look in a blue faux leather dress which is going viral on social media. Nora looks scintillating in her new pictures as the dress perfectly accentuated her body. “I had a premonition that we fell into a rhythm Where the music don’t stop for life💎🧿,” Nora wrote alongside the image she posted on Instagram.Also Read - Kriti Sanon Stuns in Nude Corset Dress Worth Rs 14,333: Yay or Nay?

Nora's outfit is from the shelves of the International label Rotate. The Faux leather Corydalis blue dress featured puffy shoulders, a low collar, and an invisible zip- and button closure at the back. The dress is tightly fitted around the body and has a short silhouette.

Nora accessorised her look with huge hoop earrings. She opted for bold red lips, dewy makeup, and lots of highlighter. Nora looks gorgeous in a messy hairdo.

Check out Nora’s post here:

What’s the price of Nora’s outfit?

Nora opted for Kim Dress Corydalis Blue from Danish label Rotate, it is priced at 2.000,00 DKK which is approximately 23,727.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India, with actors Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt, out on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13. She was one of the judges at reality TV show India’s Best Dancer and had a brief stint on Dance Deewane. She became a household name after her songs including Dilbar from the film Satyameva Jayate, O Saki Saki from Batla House and Garmi from Street Dancer 3D went viral.

